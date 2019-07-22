Much Less Humid Air On The Way

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - After the hottest weekend so far this summer, we are in for a real treat this week with much cooler and less humid air on the way. A slow-moving cold front will work through the area this morning through late afternoon bringing showers and some thunderstorms by early afternoon. These chances will taper by this evening has the final push of cooler air moves in. It will be cooler with afternoon high temps in the upper-70s as clearing takes place overnight it will lead to a refreshing start in the upper-50s on Tuesday morning.