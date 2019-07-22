NKU men’s basketball team to compete in Virgin Islands

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The NKU men’s basketball team is set to make a summer trip to the Virgin Islands.
New head coach Darrin Horn said the Norse will leave for the Virgin Islands in early August and will play three games against international competition.
“One of the biggest benefits of a foreign trip is the additional time you get to spend together as a program,” said Horn. “This is especially important for us as we transition. Not only does it help on the court in terms of additional practice time and competition, but it also helps build team chemistry.”
NKU will compete in three games split between the University of the Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands National Team during the trip. In between competitions, the Norse will spend time in a variety of team-building, educational and experiential activities in and around St. Thomas.
NKU is coming off its second trip to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Horizon League tournament.
