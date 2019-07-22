Protestors, city leaders react to sentencing of former judge Tracie Hunter

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A mixture of emotions lingered in the courtroom Monday among protesters and city leaders as former Judge Tracie Hunter was sentenced to six months minus one day in jail.
Hunter was sentenced after a 2014 conviction of unlawful interest in a public contract, a felony.
She was accused of giving confidential records to her brother, a juvenile court employee who was in the process of being fired.
In court Monday morning, Judge Dinkelacker read a letter from Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters that stated Hunter has “never once shown remorse” and he “believes she has some sort of medical condition."
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley sent a letter to Judge Dinkelacker prior to sentencing, which the judge referred to in court Monday. He asked not to place Hunter in prison.
Cranley claimed Hunter has been punished enough.
“She was removed as a judge and no longer has her law license. It does’t appear to me that she poses any risks to others... she has been punished enough," he sent in a letter dated July 22.
Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld called for community healing and reconciliation on Twitter after the hearing.
Chaos erupted in the courtroom and outside of the court house as the sentence was being imposed.
Hunter went limp and had to be dragged from the courtroom.
On Sunday, Hunter posted that she will continue to fight for her innocence.
“Regardless of what happens Monday, July 22, I will continue to fight until my name has been 100 percent cleared of all charges and I am fully exonerated and restored of all that was stolen from me,” she said.
Last Tuesday, supporters of Hunter held a protest at the Hamilton County Prosecutors Office demanding the the charges against Hunter be dropped.
The supporters said that the charges were “cooked up” and that “Deters and his cronies designed to remove her from the bench”.
Councilman Chris Seelbach called the sentencing a “grave injustice.”
