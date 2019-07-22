Reds place pitcher Tyler Mahle on injured list

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Reds have placed Tyler Mahle on the injured list, further complicating his future in the Reds starting pitching rotation.
Mahle injured his left hamstring during his start on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Reds announced it as a left hamstring strain. He is on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday.
Pitcher Alex Wood is nearing a return to the Reds rotation, with Mahle likely losing his spot to make room for Wood in the rotation.
The Reds called up Sal Romano from Triple A Louisville to take the place of Mahle’s roster spot.
The Reds have yet to announce a starting pitcher for Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
