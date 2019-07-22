Shooting at The Banks Downtown

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a man was shot at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati early Monday.
Officers responded to West Freedom Way at Rosa Parks Street just before 3 a.m.
They found the victim outside of Taste of Belgium restaurant.
He has non-life threatening injuries, according to police, and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Freedom Way is closed between Rosa Parks and Race streets.
No immediate arrests were made, and suspect information was not available.
The shooting is one of three in just a few hours overnight, including one that killed a 32-year-old man in Walnut Hills.
