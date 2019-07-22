Tracie Hunter to be sentenced Monday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter faces up to six months in prison when she is sentenced Monday.
Last week, an appeals court rejected her request for a stay, returning the case to Hamilton County.
Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Dinklelacker is scheduled to hold her sentencing at 9 a.m.
Hunter was convicted in 2014 of unlawful interest in a public contract, a felony.
She was accused of giving confidential records to her brother, a juvenile court employee who was in the process of being fired.
