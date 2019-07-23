Area parents pushing to get treatment for 3-month-old: ‘You have to fight for your child’

To date, gene therapy, or health care services that introduce genetic material into a person intended to replace or correct faulty or missing genetic material, has been excluded from the benefits provided under our health benefit plans. Gene therapy is at the cutting edge of science, and we recognize that this innovative branch of medicine may open new opportunities that will cure or ease debilitating diseases. We also must recognize that these therapies are costly and the current health benefit market has not yet determined how it will adapt to make them available to participants of health benefit plans without jeopardizing the opportunity to provide affordable benefits to the entire population each plan serves. This is not a consideration that is unique to the Butler Health Plan.