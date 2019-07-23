Bengals president Mike Brown: ‘We have lost some of our hold on our fan base’

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Bengals team president Mike Brown believes Bengals fans are “edgy," and hopes his team can re-energize the fan base with a first-year head coach.
Speaking at the team’s annual luncheon before the start of training camp, Brown said three consecutive losing seasons forced him to make changes to re-capture the fans.
“Our fans are edgy," said Brown. "We have disappointed. We didn’t do well enough when we got to the playoffs, the last three years we didn’t even get to the playoffs. (Fans) are thinking, ‘this isn’t good enough.’ They want it to be better, I want it to be better.”
The Bengals lost seven of the final eight games of the 2018 season and attendance dropped significantly as the team missed the playoffs for a third straight year.
Brown hired Zac Taylor to replace Marvin Lewis as head coach after 16 seasons and seven playoff appearances.
“We have to excite our fan base. We haven’t (made a playoff appearance) for three years and in this business, that’s forever. We have lost some of our hold on our fan base. We have to win that back. We have to re-energize our players and they have to re-energize our fan base. That means they have to win. We know it, they know it," Brown said.
Brown deflected questions about his legacy and reiterated that his family is now more heavily involved in the day-to-day decision making at the stadium.
The Bengals own the NFL’s longest drought without a playoff win at 28 years.
“We’re trying to get it done with a new coaching staff. They bring new ways, a new system, there’s a lot of change here. All of it is directed toward one thing -- making the team better and having a successful season," he said.
The Bengals start training camp Saturday at Dayton’s Welcome Stadium.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.