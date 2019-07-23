Bengals sign WR Tyler Boyd to 4-year extension, reports say

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals locked up wide receiver Tyler Boyd on a four-year extension Tuesday afternoon, reports say.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the deal is a $43 million extension which will put Boyd under contract through the 2023 season.
The Bengals drafted Boyd in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.
In 2018, Boyd tied fellow receiver John Ross for a team-high in touchdowns in 2018 totally seven trips to the end zone.
Boyd also led the Bengals with 11 catches for 100 yards in September’s dramatic shootout against the Falcons. He helped keep hope alive for the team when he connected with quarterback Andy Dalton on 4th & 8 and 4th & 6 in the final minutes trailing 36-31.
Bengals star wide receiver AJ Green is now heading into the last year of his contract, Schefter says, meaning he is up next for an extension. The Bengals have not commented on Green’s contract status.
