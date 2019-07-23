Cincinnati’s Herman credits President Trump in PGA Tour win

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - It’s a win Jim Herman credits with saving his PGA Tour career -- and it came after President Donald Trump saved his putting stroke.
Herman, a St. Xavier and University of Cincinnati graduate, won the Barbasol Championship near Lexington on Sunday for his second PGA Tour win.
Trump’s regular golf partner while working as an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, Herman changed to a different club head and a shorter back swing at the president’s suggestion following a recent round.
“Pretty amazing,” said Herman talking to FOX19 Now from Reno. “I’ve had coaches and I’ve got a short game coach, but sometimes it’s just a little thing that can do the trick and that person just happened to be the President of the United States.”
Herman won the Shell Houston Open in 2016, but wasn’t guaranteed more than a handful of tour events in the 2020 season before the win at the Barbasol Championship. Now, he’s guaranteed two years of full exemption on the PGA Tour.
He celebrated his win by driving to Cincinnati late Sunday night to visit with a former St. Xavier High School teammate before flying to Reno Monday morning and the next stop on the PGA Tour. When he landed, he received a call from the man who gave him the tip that changed his game.
“I got a call from (President Trump) congratulating me this morning and it’s just like another tear in my eye. Just another amazing thing," said Herman.
The golfer also clinched a berth in the 2020 PGA Championship with his win.
