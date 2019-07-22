Cleveland mayor’s grandson won’t receive jail time after firing paintball gun at civilians

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Frank Q. Jackson, 22, was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to shooting civilians with with a paintball gun in Cleveland.
The 22 year old is the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.
Jackson pleaded guilty to attempted drug abuse and aggravated disorderly conduct earlier this month.
He was arrested May 19 after pulling up next to people in his truck and shooting them with a paintball gun by Quincy Avenue and Kennard Road.
The victims told Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police that they believed the paintball gun was a real gun at the time.
CMHA police said Jackson also had two suspected oxycodone pills in the upper center roof console, a glass jar of marijuana and two real firearms and bullets in the front passenger door compartment.
According to the police report, Jackson does have a concealed carry weapon permit, but he did not tell officers about the permit or weapons in his truck.
He will be back in court on July 31, and will start attending classes at drug court.
This is not Jackson’s first run in with the law.
In February 2018, he plead guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle for an incident in June 2017.
He was also pulled over in April 2017 for having three passengers ride in the bed of his truck.
Jackson was found guilty for illegally riding a dirt bike in July 2016.
