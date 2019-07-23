Cool again

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The official low temperature this morning at CVG was 61° but most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area dropped into the middle and upper 50s.
Both Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be cool with low temperatures in the 50s. Afternoons both days will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. But, without much humidity the sun will be strong and the shade will be pleasant.
Humidity will increase starting Sunday, but not that much until Monday when it will feel sticky again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, high humidity and warm air are back starting Tuesday.
