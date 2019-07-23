CPD Homicide Unit makes arrest in shooting death of 19-year-old

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Police have made an arrest in the June shooting death of 19-year-old Brandon Phoenix.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5400 block of Colerain Avenue during the afternoon of June 5. The shooting victim, Phoenix, was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Tuesday, police made an arrest in the case, and 22-year-old Delrico Peoples was taken into custody.
The arrest comes seven weeks after Phoenix was waiting to catch a bus on his way to Children’s Hospital for work when he was hit by a stray bullet and killed.
Detectives do not believe Phoenix was the intended target for the shooting. They say he has no criminal history, noting he was likely in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Police recovered and reviewed video footage from around the area after the shooting in an effort to identify the suspect. They also conducted interviews with the people seen in nearby vehicles.
According to Phoenix’s obituary, he ran track while he was in school and was admired by his teachers, coaches and peers. After he graduated from North College Hill High School, he began working at Children’s in the hospital’s the food service department.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
