Family of missing Indiana woman still holding out hope 7 months later

HARRISON, Ind. (FOX19) - The family of Brittany Hammond is still holding out hope she will be found seven months after her disappearance.
31-year-old Hammond was last seen in Patriot, Indiana Dec. 12. Her family says she was going to the store, but a friend told Hammond’s family she got into a vehicle with someone else.
Hammond’s mother Melinda Lewis said Monday she knew something was wrong when her daughter, a mother of five, didn’t call to ask what the family was planning to have for Christmas dinner.
“She wouldn’t just go, not call her family or be with her kids or anything. She wouldn’t just vanish like this. You know, nothing. No Facebook, no nothing. It’s just not like her at all. Was she on social media a lot? Oh, constantly. Constantly,” Lewis said.
Texas EquuSearch says a team of 12 searched for eight hours in Patriot over the weekend, but did not uncover any clues.
The Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office says they haven’t gone a day without working on this case.
Hammond’s family is still actively searching for her and looking for tips.
“[Our family] took flyers down there. We took about 500 of them down there Posted them in every store, every telephone pole, everywhere we could place them, we placed them. I mean they’re literally everywhere," Hammonds brother-in-law Jessie Riley said.
The family also erected a tip box at the boat ramp shelter in Patriot hoping someone will tell them something.
“Cause you never know. Somebody might know something and they just don’t want to come forward. No one’s ever put anything in that box? Not yet, no,” Riley said.
Hammond’s family describes her as a person who wears her heart on her sleeve and loved everybody.
Her mom says she is confident someone knows what happened to her.
“Please come forward and tell me where my daughter is. She needs to come home. Her daughters are missing her. We’re missing her, terribly,” Lewis said.
Hammond’s family plans to hold a candlelight vigil for her Aug. 3 at the boat ramp in Patriot.
They say they’d like nothing more than to cancel the event and have Brittany back with them.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.