Former judge Tracie Hunter claims she was injured while being placed in custody, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter has claimed she was injured Monday while being placed in custody during court, a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said.
According to Public Information Officer David Daugherty, Sheriff Jim Neil he checked on her well-being on Tuesday where he received a grievance that she was injured.
Daugherty said the sheriff’s office cannot disclose any details of her alleged injury or medical treatment.
Bishop Bobby Hilton, president of the Greater Cincinnati Chapter National Action Network, posted to Facebook early Tuesday morning that Hunter was injured when she was dragged out of the courtroom after the sentence was read.
In his post, he states Hunter gave him permission to share that she has a fused metal rod in her back from a serious automobile accident years ago.
“Judge Hunter never would have intentionally positioned herself to be dragged out of court,” the post reads. “She requested medical assistance three times. As of the time my visit ended, no one had responded or even checked on her. She is in 23 hour a day isolation. I assume this is for her protection. However, she does not have access to a phone and was not allowed to get to a phone to call her attorneys.”
Daugherty said an investigation is underway and the sheriff’s office is reviewing the video of when she was processed.
He also added she has full access to a telephone and the same privileges of other inmates.
On Monday, Hunter was sentenced to six months minus one day in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
She is housed in the medical unit.
Last week, an appeals court rejected her request for a stay, returning the case to Hamilton County.
Hunter was convicted in 2014 of unlawful interest in a public contract, a felony.
She was accused of giving confidential records to her brother, a juvenile court employee who was in the process of being fired.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.