Group shows up at judge’s home to protest Tracie Hunter sentencing

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - On Monday, former judge Tracie Hunter appeared to faint in the courtroom as her sentence was read aloud. A few hours later, a group showed up at Judge Patrick Dinkelacker’s home.
Hunter was convicted in 2014 of unlawful interest in a public contract, a felony. She was accused of giving confidential records to her brother, a juvenile court employee who was in the process of being fired.
Judge Dinkelacker sentenced the former Hamilton County Juvenile Court judge to six months minus one day in the Hamilton County Justice Center early Monday. Hunter was also given one year of community control.
Chaos broke out while the sentence was being read -- Hunter went limp and had to be dragged from the courtroom. After the sentencing, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley reached out to Gov. Mike DeWine to ask that he consider commuting Hunter’s sentence.
Protesters gathered at the judge’s Cincinnati-area home Monday evening, chanting as neighbors watched. The group of about 20 to 25 people said things like “Dinkelacker’s got to go" and “No justice, no peace.”
“This is drawing attention to the matter,” said State Sen. Cecil Thomas. “What we want people to be aware of is the injustice here.”
One woman confronted the group and was angry with the protesters. She did not think the protest was fair to others who lived in the neighborhood.
Protesters told FOX19 they planned to do more demonstrations at the judge’s home, as well as in other spots around the Cincinnati area.
