Kings’ Andy Olds wins Paul Brown Excellence Award

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Andy Olds recently retired from high school coaching, but he’s leaving with one more award.
After 21 seasons as the head football coach at Kings High School, Olds was named as the 2018 winner of the Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award.
The award has been given annually by the Bengals since 2002. It honors outstanding high school football coaches in the region and includes a $7,500 Bengals donation to Kings High School’s athletic department.
Bengals president Mike Brown presented Olds with the award at the Bengals’ annual pre-training camp luncheon.
“Andy has had a tremendous career, building an impressive winning record,” said Brown. “More than that, he has influenced the lives of many young people. The Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award is as much about that as it is about winning.”
Olds compiled 180 wins, 13 conference championships, 14 playoff appearances and four trips to the regional finals as the head coach at Kings. He was named conference coach of the year 13 times, and was a four-time winner of the Southwest Ohio Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year.
