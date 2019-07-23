Arrest made in fatal OTR shooting

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Police have arrested a man for a fatal shooting in Over-the-Rhine in June.
On Tuesday, July, 23, police arrested 39-year-old Lakevin Brownridge for murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Jerome Young.
The shooting happened on June 27 at 39 Back Street.
First responders located Young and transported him to University Hospital.
Young was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.