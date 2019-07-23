Enquirer: Ohio hospital paid family $6M after Neil Armstrong’s death

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A new report from the Cincinnati Enquirer paints a picture of a family concerned with an Ohio hospital’s care after the death of Neil Armstrong in 2012.
Armstrong, an Ohio native, died at 82 in the Cincinnati area. The famed astronaut spent many of his years in the Tri-State, teaching at the University of Cincinnati and becoming an important member of the community.
Armstrong died weeks after heart surgery in 2012, the Enquirer piece reports. It goes onto say that though the family at first attributed the cause to complications from surgery, family members threatened a wrongful-death suit against Mercy Health:
“In the weeks after, Mercy Health officials worried that the Armstrong sons would talk about their father’s treatment at Fairfield, according to documents. Ultimately, in an agreement filed with Hamilton County Probate Court in September 2014, the hospital system said it did nothing wrong but agreed to pay the Armstrong family $6 million.”
Armstrong made world history when he stepped off the Eagle and set foot on the moon on July 20, 1969. Hundreds of millions of people gathered in front of televisions around the globe to witness this monumental feat.
The country just recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the event.
