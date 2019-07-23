Suarez saves Reds with game-winning home run

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Eugenio Suarez hit a two-out, go-ahead home run in the ninth inning as the Reds rallied from a near disastrous loss to beat the Milwaukee Brewers.
Suarez, who homered earlier in the game, hit a towering shot to left field to put the Reds ahead 5-4 in the ninth inning. His home run came after Raisel Iglesias gave up an eighth inning grand slam that seemed to crush the Reds’ hopes of winning the series opener at Miller Park.
“I just wanted to help my team win,” said Suarez. “I tried to put the ball in play, I did it and we won the game.”
Suarez leads the Reds with 26 home runs.
Sonny Gray continued his hot pitching with only one earned run in six innings. The All-Star has only allowed five earned runs in his last four starts.
The Reds continue the series with Milwaukee Tuesday night at Miller Park.
