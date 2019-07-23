Sunny Skies, Less Humid Air Today

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Get ready for some pretty comfortable weather over the next several days, as we will stay dry and below normal today through Friday morning.
Lower humidity and cooler temperatures this afternoon as we will reach a high of 79 degrees with plenty of sunshine.
Look for a sunny skies and highs near 80 on your Wednesday, in fact sunshine will continue right through Sunday.
We do return back to the upper 80s and near 90 by this weekend with slightly more humid air in time for the weekend.
