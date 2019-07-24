Adams County crash kills 1, others flown from scene

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Crews responded Wednesday to a fatal crash involving a semi truck in Adams County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
It happened on U.S. 52 in Manchester, Ohio when one vehicle pulled out in front of another, according to Adams County dispatch.
It’s unclear which vehicle did what, but a semi truck and Honda Sedan were involved in the wreck. Authorities say the semi driver was killed in the crash, and multiple passengers inside the Honda were flown from the scene.
Multiple fire and emergency crews were called to the scene.
Nearby roads were closed after the incident.
