Bowling Green man pleads guilty to sexually abusing two girls

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A Bowling Green man pleaded guilty to traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.
According to United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Benjamin Glassman, Lynn Brenneman, 60, sexually abused two girls.
According to court documents, in December 2018, an FBI task force officer was contacted by an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer regarding an investigation involving the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old.
The court documents state Brenneman had abused the girl on five different occasions over the course of three years and had gone on trips with the girl’s family to Florida, New York, Indiana, Michigan, Washington D.C. and various places in Ohio. For some of the trips, Brenneman paid for campsites and drove the victim in his RV to other states, where he sexually abused her.
On one family trip to a state park in Ohio in September 2018, Brenneman abused the victim and she ran from the camper and reported the abuse, Glassman said.
During the course of this investigation, it was also revealed that he engaged in similar abuse with a second victim years earlier, abusing her between the ages of eight and 11.
The plea agreement also accounts for charges in Warren and Preble counties.
A sentence of 10 years in prison was recommended in addition to lifetime supervised release.
Brenneman agreed to pay $75,000 in restitution to one victim and $25,000 to another victim.
