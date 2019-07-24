1 in cardiac arrest at Reading house fire

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - A person is in cardiac arrest in the front yard of a house on fire in Reading, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
Firefighters responded to the 600 block of Harmes Avenue just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Shortly after, dispatchers say they received word a person was suffering a medical emergency on scene.
CPR is underway on that patient, and the fire was quickly knocked down.
All residents are believed to be out of the building, which still has smoke pouring from the second floor, dispatchers said.
