Cincinnati Museum Center working to inspire next generation

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati Museum Center says they are working on inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, and chemists in order to bridge the gender gap in STEM fields with the program STEM Girls.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, areas in which the program is looking to educate children.
The museum says STEM Girls is a free program the connects both boys and girls ages 7 to 14 with local women who are STEM professionals to show them how exciting STEM Fields can be.
STEM Girls connects participants with STEM content in engaging ways that the museum hopes will make them eager to learn.
The program introduces girls to biologists, chemists, nutritionists, data analysts, and other STEM professions.
Parents or guardians interested in the program can visit the museum’s website for more information.
