Cincinnati Public Schools hosting job fair Saturday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools officials are hosting a job fair Saturday to hire substitute teachers and other professionals.
The job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Education Center at 2651 Burnet Ave. Same-day interviews and jobs may be offered. CPS will require background checks upon hiring.
Along with substitute teachers, they are looking for paraprofessionals (teacher’s aide), food service workers, security staff, preschool nap aides, and other civil service employees.
In addition, the district still has positions available for math teachers in grades 4 - 12.
The school district has 36,000 students, and that number is growing.
The district is one of the largest employers in the Cincinnati region with 5,250 employees.
Candidates must bring:
- Official transcript
- License from the Ohio Department of Education (paraprofessional and substitute teaching positions)
- Birth certificate
- Social Security card
- Driver's license or state ID
- Bank information for payroll
- Three letters of reference or email addresses noted in application
