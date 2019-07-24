Driver in custody after fleeing deputy, crashing into pole

SILVERTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A driver is in custody Wednesday morning after deputies say he led them on a chase in Silverton that ended when he crashed his vehicle into a pole.
Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy sheriff saw the driver of a 2008 Dodge Charger make a traffic violation near Montgomery Road and Hampton Drive about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, a news release states.
The deputy tried to pull the Dodge over at Coleridge Avenue, but the driver began to drive “erratically on side streets in an attempt to evade the deputy,” the release reads.
The deputy disengaged after losing sight of the suspect vehicle near Montgomery Road and Ridge Avenue.
Shortly after, however, the vehicle was found crashed into a utility pole near 5800 Montgomery Rd.
The driver, Jamin Posey, 32, was taken into custody without incident and transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Charges are pending, sheriff’s officials said.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.