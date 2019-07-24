WATCH LIVE: Eldest Wagner brother who requested to be in solitary confinement in court

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The eldest Wagner brother is scheduled to appear in court for his next pre-trial hearing Wednesday afternoon.
The last time George Wagner IV was in a Pike County courthouse, the judge set his trial date for Sept. 4.
He is one of four members of his family charged in the brutal, execution-style murders of eight members of the Rhoden family in April 2016.
READ MORE | Pike County Massacre
George Wagner IV, 27, Edward “Jake” Wagner, 26, and their parents George “Billy” Wagner III, 27, and Angela Wagner, 48, are all charged with aggravated murder.
All four family members face the possibility of the death penalty.
“We expect the trial will run through the month of October,” Wagner’s attorney said.
During that last court appearance June 10, defense attorneys Charles Knight and Richard Nash along with Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk and Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa discussed making Wednesday the deadline for any and all motion requests.
In an admittedly unusual move during a previous hearing, Wagner’s attorneys asked if it would be possible for him to be moved back to solitary confinement.
He spent time in solitary confinement following his initial arrest, but had since been moved to a regular cell.
His attorneys said the request had nothing to do with how he was being treated or his safety. George IV made the request through his attorney because he wants to be able to “read the Bible and do the things that he likes to do,” his attorney said.
Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk said the Ross County Jail is currently under construction and he doubted it would be possible.
The victims are family patriarch Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
According to an autopsy report released in September, all of the victims were shot in the head — most several times.
