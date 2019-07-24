Former judge Tracie Hunter raises more concerns from behind bars

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter is raising new concerns about her treatment at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Bishop Bobby Hilton, president of the Greater Cincinnati Chapter National Action Network, says information he posted to Facebook early Wednesday morning was released with Hunter’s permission.
He says “other than being in pain as a result of the back injury sustained while being dragged out of court, she appeared to be okay.”
According to Hilton, Hunter still has not been able to use the phone after three days in jail.
FOX19 NOW reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office about phone access and they said there was a problem with her pin number. Jail supervisors believe it is corrected and she has her phone account set up now.
Hilton also says a supervisor from the probation department visited Judge Hunter with paperwork to be signed regarding probation. The papers included Hunter agreeing to pay court costs but the amount was left blank.
The rules of probation say, “I will meet my financial obligations to probation that may include: probationary and EMU fees, Court fines and costs, and restitution.”
According to Pat Dressing, the Hamilton County Court Administrator, the paperwork that Hunter was given did not include court costs and instead said “TBD."
Dressing says Hunter will be given the actual document with court costs included to sign tomorrow.
According to Hilton, Hunter asked the supervisor how much the proceedings cost and the supervisor said “millions.”
Christopher Wagner, Chief of Compliance with the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, sent FOX19 NOW documentation of Hunter’s court costs that calculate to be $34,000.
Bishop claimed Hunter told the supervisor she was not signing the document about court costs; the supervisor said she would be violating her probation if she didn’t sign and would be “sent to prison.”
According to documents that outline Hunter’s original sentence by Judge Norbert Nadel, she was ordered to pay court costs. If she violated the terms, the court would impose a sentence of 18 months less time served.
Hunter was convicted in 2014 of unlawful interest in a public contract, which is a felony.
On Monday, Judge Dinkelacker handed Hunter a six-month-minus-one-day sentence in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said there are things Hunter can do to slice time off her stay at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
She can apply to earn credit working as a trustee in the kitchen or the laundry which would all go toward reducing her time served, earning up to three days for every one day served.
“If she’s fortunate to get an early release, either judicially or through the Chief Executive of the State, that can happen," he said.
Neil said he’ll continue to check on Hunter daily as he does all of the inmates as part of his responsibility as sheriff.
