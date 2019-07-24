High Pressure Equals Sunshine

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) -High pressure will deliver another stellar day with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures.
Expect afternoon highs near 80 degrees.
We will see a repeat tomorrow and Friday with highs slowly nudging up into the upper 80s by Friday.
The weekend looks dry as well but warmer and a bit more humid.
We should see temps near 90 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.
Monday looks dry and sticky with rain and thunder chances for Tuesday.
