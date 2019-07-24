Local student creates FDA approved medical device

LOVELAND, OH (FOX19) - A local student on the cusp of graduation already has a patent and and U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved medical device of his own.
Loveland native Spencer Janning is a senior at the University of Dayton. When he was a freshman he was assigned a project during his Engineering Innovations class. Janning describes it as “fun and stressful”.
At the time he didn’t realize he was going to change someone’s life.
"We were assigned to create a new knee and hip abductor for a child who had cerebral palsy," Janning said.
Every student built a device specifically designed to help Lianna, a teenager with cerebral palsy.
“People who have cerebral palsy do what’s called scissoring of the legs which is where they will take one leg and wrap it around the other leg continually where they cause themselves a lot of pain,” he said.
After various devices were presented to the class, Lianna and her mother chose Janning’s device, which would later get a brand name of “Freedom Brace."
The class ended, but Janning kept trying to perfect his device with feedback from Lianna.
Now, as a senior preparing to graduate next year, his final product is on the market. It’s available for purchase on his website and on Amazon.
“It feels good to know that I improved the quality of life for someone who is living with cerebral palsy,” Janning said.
