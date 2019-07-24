Nick Senzel leaves game with “illness” in Reds loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI (FOX19) - Reds center fielder Nick Senzel made an early exit in the Reds’ 5-4 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday in the series finale.
Senzel hit a single in the first inning and put his head down after rounding first base. He immediately left the game with what the Reds later called an “Illness.”
Senzel spent time on the disabled list in the minor leagues in 2017 and 2018 with vertigo. He exited a game this season as a result of a migraine headache.
The Reds (46-54) have Thursday off before they return home to host the Rockies for a three-game series beginning on Friday at 6:40 p.m.
