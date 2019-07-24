Prosecutor wants National Guard to help with violence in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters asked Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to send the National Guard to Price Hill in an effort to combat gun violence.
Deters said he believes armed soldiers on street corners will help curb the recent violence in the area.
According to our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer, DeWine then called Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac about Deters’ request, but Isaac said he doesn’t want to “militarize our community."
“We’re concerned about the loss of life," Isaac told The Enquirer. “This is a challenge every city in the Midwest is going through. We’re going to continue to work hard.”
DeWine has not yet announced his decision.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved. Cincinnati Enquirer contributed to this report.