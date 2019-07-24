Remains of Cincinnati-area WWII soldier to return home after 76 years for funeral

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (FOX19) - Thursday, the remains of a Cincinnati-area World War II soldier will return home 76 years after he died so that he may be laid to rest next to his parents.
William Brandenburg was killed in action on Monday, Nov. 22, 1943, in Tarawa Atoll, Gilbert Islands, in the Pacific Ocean when he was 17 years old, his obituary from Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home says.
Brandenburg enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on Nov. 27, 1942, when he was 16 years old — an age too young to enlist.
“He wanted to serve his country and that’s all he talked about and he cried and begged his mother to sign and let him go in early,” Patricia Moore said.
He enlisted four months after his father passed away and was immediately shipped off to war. He was killed one year later during the battle of Tarawa.
“He was buried in Tarawa when he was killed in ’43, he was buried there until ’49 and in ’49 they went over there and brought all the remains home,” David Mangus said.
Brandenburg’s remains went unidentified for years, but his family says they never gave up on helping their fallen soldier return home. However, those who saw him off to war are no longer around to welcome him home.
“There’s not a family member left that remembers William. All we know is what our parents and our uncles and aunts have told us,” Moore said.
His sister Mae Black, who was his closest living relative, passed away six years ago, but before she passed away she was able to do one last thing to help bring her brother home.
“8 years ago the Pentagon got in touch with us. Sent us a DNA test and they took hers, mine and my sisters,” Moore said.
Those tests linked Brandenburg’s remains thousands of miles to his family in New Miami in Butler County.
Sadly, Black died before finding out that her DNA test helped fulfill her goal.
“This is her baby brother. he went off to war at age 16, died and they never got closure,” Mangus said.
“One minute it’s wonderful. You’re ecstatic about it. The next minute, it’s such a bitter thing knowing that my mother’s not here,” Moore said.
Though his parents and siblings passed away before he was brought home, Brandenburg is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews, the funeral home says.
A visitation is being held Saturday at 10 a.m. and the funeral is scheduled for 12 p.m. Both are at the funeral home at 1350 Millville Avenue.
Following the funeral, there will be a burial with full military honors at Hickory Flat Cemetery where Brandenburg will be laid to rest next to his parents around 1 p.m.
“We just want a huge turnout, he deserves it,” Maria Mangus said.
“I just want for the whole village to come out on Saturday, welcome him home,” Moore said.
