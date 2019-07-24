3 shot in Cincinnati overnight

KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating two separate shootings overnight that injured a total of three victims.
First, officers responded to the 3800 block of Zinsle Avenue in Kennedy Heights about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
They found two shooting victims: a 17-year-old shot once in the right arm and a 19-year-old shot twice in the upper right leg, according to Captain Jay Johnstone.
Then, about midnight, they found a female shot an unknown number of times in the 700 block of Clark Street in the West End.
Her age was not available.
All the victims are expected to recover, police said.
The incidents are not related.
No arrests were made, and suspect information was not released.
