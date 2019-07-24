Suarez homers again, Reds pound Brewers to win series

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds are out of last place, at least for now.
The Reds scored 14 runs in a second straight win against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday to leapfrog the Pittsburgh Pirates for fourth place in the National League Central division.
“You don’t have too many opportunities like that," Reds manager David Bell said. "It’s good in a lot of ways -- it’s good for the offense and can use the whole bench. Hopefully, we can get that to carry over.”
Eugenio Suarez, Joey Votto and Jesse Winker all homered as the Reds banged out 17 hits in the 14-6 win.
Phillip Ervin added a bases-clearing triple to help the Reds jump to a 9-0 lead.
“There’s a lot of games left to be played and a lot against teams in our division,” said Winker. “We’re just going to come to the (ballpark) everyday with the mindset to win. We’re going to work hard and get the job done.”
Tanner Roark allowed two earned runs over five innings to earn the win.
The Reds improve to 46-53 on the season.
