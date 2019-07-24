With Tracie Hunter behind bars, supporters spotted outside different judge’s home

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - The focus has shifted from one judge to another in the Tracie Hunter case.
On Tuesday, Hunter supporters were spotted outside retired Judge Norbert Nadel’s home -- he was the original judge presiding over her case.
They gathered earlier this week at the home of the judge who handed Hunter a six-month-minus-one-day sentence in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
That sentence comes after Hunter’s 2014 conviction of unlawful interest in a public contract, which is a felony. She is now in jail.
Sheriff Jim Neil says there are things Hunter can do to slice time off her stay at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
After Hunter was dragged across the floor earlier this week, she rested in a wheelchair on the other side of the courtroom door. Video shows her being booked, and though the video has no sound, Hunter appears to be cooperative during a smooth process.
Still, she filed a grievance with the county, claiming the dragging caused injury to a debilitating health condition, aggravated a serious pre-existing condition to her neck, back, and legs.
This week on 700 WLW, Neil said he couldn’t release Hunter and did not comment on her alleged injuries, but added that she has access to a phone and the same privileges as all the other inmates.
“If she’s fortunate to get an early release, either judicially, or through the Chief Executive of the State, that can happen," he said.
Neil says there are offenders at the Justice Center right now, including Hunter, who do not need to be there.
“We have psych patients that don’t need to be in the county jail, but because we lack psych hospitals," he said. “The Hamilton County Jail is now the largest mental hospital in the county.”
Neil says Hunter can apply to earn credit working as a trustee in the kitchen or the laundry, which would all go toward reducing her time serve, earning up to 3 days for every one day served. And there are people in her pod, he says, who could benefit from Hunter’s experience as a judge and as a minister.
Neil says he’ll continue to check on Hunter daily as he does all of the inmates as part of his responsibility as sheriff.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.