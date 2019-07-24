Wonderful Wednesday, then a terrific Thursday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Afternoon temperatures were struggling to reach the 80° mark because cool, Canadian high pressure is dominating the region.
Tomorrow will be a repeat and highs will slowly nudge into the upper 80s, but the humidity will still be nice.
The weekend looks dry as well but warmer and a bit more humid.
We should see temps near 90 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.
Monday looks dry and sticky with rain and thunder chances for Tuesday.
