Body found at Reno, Nevada hotel identified as 37-year-old local woman

RENO, Nevada (FOX19) - An Ohio woman was found dead at a Nevada hotel earlier this month, FOX19 has learned.
Reno police identified the victim as 37-year-old Amber Morris. Family members say Morris grew up in Ross, Ohio.
Police say Morris was found around 2 a.m. on July 19 at 500 N. Sierra St., the location of Circus Circus Reno hotel.
Family members say she recently moved out to California with her husband, and was with her husband while he was in Reno for work.
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Reno police say the suspect has been identified and is not considered a threat to the public.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.