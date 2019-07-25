Cheviot residents describe shootout as ‘wild, wild west’

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Some Cheviot residents say they recently witnessed two cars flying down Harrison Avenue in an apparent shootout.
It happened just before noon Tuesday. In a statement, a spokesperson for Cheviot police said: “I do not have any further information to provide at this time, I am currently working to identify the vehicles and owners. The investigation is ongoing at this time.”
Residents say the vehicles were driving along Harrison near the 3500 block, and at least one of the vehicles fired shots at the other.
Linda Shepard described the scene as “the wild, wild west.” She was at work when she heard the shots - at that point she came outside.
“The mailman came running over and said, ‘Take cover,’” she said. “He said, ‘Those two cars are shooting at each other’ and sure enough they were."
“I’m just glad they didn’t hit me,” said Lisa Loos.
The two cars were behind her and came speeding up, she says, before they drove around her.
“I thought maybe I need to get out of here too, and then somebody stuck their hand out the window and I thought it was him flipping the other guy off -- now I am thinking maybe it was a gun,” she said.
Authorities have not released a description of the vehicles. Police did canvass the area looking for businesses that have security cameras. They have not said if they were able to find anything.
