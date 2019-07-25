Church parishioners targeted by text, email scam to donate gift cards to cancer patients

MORGAN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A church in Morgan Township is warning their parishioners about scam texts and emails asking members for gift cards.
The scammer reaches out to the parishioners, pretending to be Father Jim of St. Aloysius Parish, and asks for gift cards for cancer patients.
A parishioner posted a warning on Facebook.
“There is a local scam going on .... we are not sure how it all started but several people have been contacted by email, phone and/or text saying it is Father Jim and requesting gift cards for cancer patients. It is not Father Jim,” he said.
St. Aloysius Parish said they don’t believe anyone fell victim to the scam and posted a response on their website.
“Fr. Jim would NEVER ask anyone to purchase gift cards and send the info to him. Please notify the parish office at 738-1014 if you receive one of these messages.”
The parish said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
