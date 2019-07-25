CPD: Man arrested in New York, charged with murder in baby’s death

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 17-month-old child.
Cincinnati police officers responded to the 1900 block of Sutter Avenue earlier this month for a report of an unresponsive child. First responders found the boy, later identified Nahmir Jacobs, around 8:30 a.m. on July 13 and transported him to the hospital.
He later succumbed to his injuries. Nahmir’s death was ruled a homicide a few days later.
Alize Key, 22, was arrested in the case Thursday. He was located in Rochester, New York, according to authorities.
Key was charged with murder in the boy’s death.
The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.