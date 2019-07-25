Family, friends remember 16-year-old killed in Fairfield Twp. one year after her death

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - One year after a 16-year-old Hamilton High School graduate died after she was shot in Fairfield Township, no one has been arrested in the case.
On July 24, 2018, Sydney Garcia-Tovar died in a local hospital. Her mother, Stephanie Garcia-Tovar, says relatives and friends gathered at Sydney’s grave site on Tuesday to release lanterns into the sky in honor of Sydney.
“I just wanted to do something special for her to let her know that I hadn’t forgotten about her or her friends," she said.
Sydney’s death was sudden and unexpected. Investigators believe that she gave a few people a ride to a Fairfield Township apartment complex and ended up in the line of gunfire.
Sydney was not the intended target, officials said, but was the only one who lost her life.
“I just think back a year ago when the doctor went in to check her for any signs of life and came back at 11:24 a.m. and told me that they declared her brain dead," said her mother.
Police still need more information 365 days after Sydney’s death. Her mother said there are witnesses who know what happened and know who pulled the trigger.
“I’m just still hoping someone will come forward with the right information," she said.
Stephanie Garcia-Tovar has done everything that she can think of to help move the case forward. She is offering a cash reward, and she put public pressure on a potential witness. Now, she is even sharing painful photos on social media that show Sydney in the hospital the day she died.
“Hoping that if someone saw her picture and saw what I had to look at and what I had to go through, that maybe, just maybe, they would feel something and say something," she said.
Though they are still waiting for justice, Sydney’s loved ones will never stop fighting. They will remember her and honor her each and every day.
“I just want this solved and be done with looking for who did this," said the victim’s mother.
She is collecting donations and selling things to raise money for the reward. Right now, it is $1000.
If you have any information, contact Fairfield Township Police.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.