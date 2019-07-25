WATCH LIVE: Final pretrial hearing for Pike County grandmother charged with obstruction, perjury

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The final pretrial hearing for one of the grandmothers facing charges in connection with the brutal, execution-style murders that claimed the life of eight members of the Rhoden family in April 2016 is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
Rita Newcomb is charged with obstruction of justice, perjury, and three counts of forgery.
Her final pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 14, but was continued and her trial was rescheduled for Oct. 21.
Newcomb is the mother of Angela Wagner, whose husband, George “Billy” Wagner III and the couple’s sons, Edward “Jake” Wagner and George Wagner IV, are all charged with aggravated murder in planning and killing the Rhoden family on April 22, 2016.
The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
All were shot in the head, most several times, according to autopsy records.
