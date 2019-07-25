Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval to discuss fake court docs Friday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday to discuss recently uncovered fake court documents someone has been passing around from the county courthouse, a clerk of courts spokesman said.
A national media outlet recently brought the 11 records to Pureval’s attention, and he verified they are fraudulent, the spokesperson said.
The records were determined to be related to lawsuit decision that a third party in the suit believed as an authentic court proceeding, he said.
A release announcing Friday’s news conference reads as follows:
"Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval will announce new security measures on Friday to help stop forgeries of judicial orders. The move comes following a national ... news report, to be aired Thursday evening and Friday morning, that judicial orders in Hamilton County were forged.
Pureval will discuss the ... investigation that led to uncovering multiple Hamilton County judicial orders that have been forged. And Pureval will announce additional safety measures including potential upgraded website technology and a new hotline to confirm judicial orders are protected."
