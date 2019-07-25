Man shot at NKY house party dies

BURLINGTON, Ohio (FOX19) -A man shot at a Northern Kentucky house party last month has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Michael Holbrook, 46, was pronounced dead at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
He was critically hurt June 27 when he was shot in the neck in the 3000 block of Sundance Boulevard in Burlington, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrested Larry Steven Herald II, 47, of Burlington, early Sunday morning police said in a release sent out at 3:26 a.m.
Herald is charged with one county assault and one count of wanton endangerment.
