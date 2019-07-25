Massive warehouse fire evacuates homes in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Several fire crews are on scene battling a massive blaze at a warehouse in Hamilton that evacuated neighboring homes early Thursday.
Fire crews responded to the vacant warehouse at Laurel and Zimmerman avenues just before 5 a.m. Thursday, according to Butler County dispatchers.
Flames and smoke are shooting high into the air, visible for miles. The smoke is so thick it is being picked up on the weather radar.
No injuries have been reported, dispatchers said.
Laurel Avenue is shut down between Van Hook Avenue and Dixie Highway until further notice.
It’s not clear yet what caused the fire.
There’s not much of the warehouse left. The walls are mostly burned out and gone.
