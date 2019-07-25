Middletown man wanted for rape, kidnapping, arson

Monquez Ross (Source: Middletown Division of Police Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 25, 2019 at 5:23 AM EDT - Updated July 25 at 5:23 AM

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown police are searching for a man wanted on several charges including rape, aggravated arson and kidnapping.

Monquez Ross, 26, faces a total of 13 charges in connection with an incident in the 2700 block of Wilbraham Road between 2:30 p.m. and 3:52 p.m. Monday, police records show.

Police responded to a report of a woman being forced into a residence by a subject with a weapon, according to an incident report.

Ross is described as 6′0 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He possibly resides in Hamilton but frequents Middletown, police wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Middletown Division of Police: 513-425-7700, use option 0.

Or, send a message to the police department’s Facebook page.

