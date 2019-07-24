More of the same, a pleasant evening and a cool night

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - There is more great weather on the way with a nice evening and pleasant night. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer than today but the humidity will not be higher. If you have liked the last few days, there’s more great weather on the way. The weather will stay dry through the weekend with the next chance of thunderstorms arrives Monday late night.
Look for a warmer air and slightly more humid on Friday, but we will remain comfortable with a high of 87 amid plenty of sunshine. Hot weather will return this weekend but the humidity will not be sky high lake the recent heat wave. You can expect temperatures to increase to near 90 degrees Saturday and hit the low 90s Sunday, with hot and humid conditions lasting through Wednesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will see some showers and a few thunderstorms.
