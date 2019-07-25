Motorcyclist killed in Owen County crash

OWENTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a truck pulling a livestock trailer in Owenton Thursday morning.
Police said the preliminary investigation showed the operator of the motorcycle, Richard J. Bibro, 52, struck the truck between the rear bumper and trailer while pulling onto Highway 35.
Bibro came to a final stop under the truck, police said.
Owen County EMS and Owen County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, requesting a helicopter upon arrival. Air medics arrived on scene, but did not transport Bibro and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
The investigation is still ongoing.
